Seattle City Council votes to add more traffic safety cameras

SEATTLE — Seattle will be getting more speed zone cameras in hopes of increasing safety.

The City Council voted Tuesday in favor of the decision.

The cameras would be placed near schools, parks, hospitals—and other areas where speeding is an issue. Exact locations have not been disclosed.

Revenue generated from these automated cameras would be used to further improve traffic safety.

The bill now heads to Mayor Bruce Harrell to be signed into law.

Seattle has used traffic safety cameras since 2006 to catch red light runners, speeders, bus lane violators, and people blocking intersections and crosswalks.

The city currently has:

23 intersections with red light cameras

6 bus lanes with cameras

6 intersections with “block the box” cameras

19 school safety zones with speed cameras

The city will double this number later this year

©2025 Cox Media Group