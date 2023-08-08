Seattle City Council holds meeting with goal of finding solutions to Seattle gun violence

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council held a committee meeting on Tuesday with the goal of finding solutions to gun violence in Seattle.

The Seattle Community Safety Initiative (SCSI) said it only took through May to get called to the same amount of violent scenes this year as all of 2022. According to the Public Safety and Human Services Committee, the SCSI responded to 112 shootings in 2022 and has already responded to 120 as of May 2023.

A community and hospital-based response program reported good results from the city’s investments. Both work to help victims of gun violence.

“The combination is the trust that’s been built with law enforcement to be able to respond in an effective manner, and at the same time being connected deeply with the community and the community know to call,” said a member of the SCSI.

For the hospital program, they’ve been able to direct 92 gun violence victims to extra support and serve hundreds of other families.













