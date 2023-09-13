Seattle City Council Committee approves drug legislation

A Seattle City Council Committee is moving forward with changes to the long-going public drug enforcement debate.

The committee amended Mayor Bruce Harrell’s latest plan hoping to help address the city’s drug problem. The goal is to strike a balance with the state’s new stance on punishment for use and possession but also provide treatment options.

The emphasis Tuesday is on arrests being a last resort. The committee voted to approve the legislation Tuesday afternoon.

“There are substantial additions. I thank council members for those including the effort to prioritize officers with 40 or more hours of crisis team training as well as the committee to advise the city on changes in police protocol,” said a member of the committee.

The legislation now goes to a full council vote.

