Seattle Chinatown-International District to get $80 million in pandemic relief funds

A boost for Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) — as small businesses in the neighborhood will get $80 million in pandemic relief funds.

Businesses in the hospitality sector are among nearly 1,500 awarded relief funding to help cover losses and support recovery from the pandemic.

This comes after the national trust for historic preservation listed the CID as one of the most endangered historic places.

The CID, a multicultural neighborhood in Seattle, is the center of the city’s Asian American community and has a long history dating back to the late 1800s. The CID includes three neighborhoods: Chinatown, Japantown, and Little Saigon, named for the concentration of businesses owned by people of Chinese, Japanese, and Vietnamese descent.

The trust said redevelopment could pose a real threat to neighborhood businesses.

Mike Fong, Washington Commerce Director, and Monisha Singh, Seattle Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area, are formally announcing the funds at Hing Hay Park shortly before noon.

The neighborhood is facing other challenges. Sound Transit is currently undertaking the third phase of its multi-billion-dollar regional Link light rail expansion, which will require the construction of a new tunnel under the CID.

