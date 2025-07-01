Seattle Children’s resident charged with drug theft, allegedly used during shifts

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

The Department of Justice’s 2025 national health care fraud investigation resulted in hundreds of defendants nationwide being criminally charged, including two cases in Washington.

An anesthesiology resident at several Seattle hospitals had criminal charges filed against him after he allegedly diverted narcotic pain medication for his own use. While a Seattle-based health care provider was found to have filed false claims and subsequently resolved a civil settlement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington, according to a news release.

“Our work in health care fraud is both to protect patients and protect important government programs,” Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Miller stated. “The medical resident stole narcotics and used them while at work in the UW hospital system, putting patients in jeopardy. Pinnacle Health PC, a Seattle-based health care provider, billed more than $500,000 for treatments that were experimental and had not been approved, potentially harming patients and making false claims on federal funds.”

Seattle Children’s resident charged with drug theft

Andrew Voegel-Podadera, a 35-year-old Seattle resident, was charged with obtaining controlled substances through a scheme that diverted medications for his own use. Voegel-Podadera was an anesthesiology resident who allegedly took fentanyl, hydromorphone, and other medications in secret over the course of at least a year while working at Seattle Children’s Hospital, Harborview Medical Center, and the University of Washington (UW) Medical Center.

In some instances, he allegedly used the substances while working a shift, meaning he was under the influence of potent narcotics while treating patients.

“Diverting medicine away from infant patients is despicable, doubly so if the person involved is a doctor,” David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge for the DEA Seattle Field Division, stated. “If Dr. Voegel-Podadera is convicted, it will show that he violated both his oath and the law, and I am proud that DEA could help stop him.”

Seattle-based health care provider resolves civil settlement

The attorney’s office also began an independent investigation into Pinnacle Health PC, a Seattle-based health care provider that specializes in regenerative treatments, acupuncture, and lifestyle and nutrition coaching, according to the news release.

Based on data collected in the investigation, it was found that Pinnacle Health PC violated the False Claims Act when it billed for an injectable form of amniotic fluid called FlowerAmnioFlo. The fluid was approved for limited use, but the health care provider allegedly used and billed the injectable that was considered experimental and not approved for any diagnosis.

Pinnacle Health PC paid $1,115,976 to resolve the settlement.

Department of Justice’s 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown

Both cases were part of the Department of Justice’s 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown, where 324 defendants were found to have allegedly participated in health care fraud and illegal drug diversions, resulting in $14.6 billion in fake billings and over 15 million pills of illegally diverted controlled substances.

“This record-setting Health Care Fraud Takedown delivers justice to criminal actors who prey upon our most vulnerable citizens and steal from hardworking American taxpayers,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi stated via the release. “Make no mistake – this administration will not tolerate criminals who line their pockets with taxpayer dollars while endangering the health and safety of our communities.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is going to continue to “aggressively pursue” health care practitioners who hurt vulnerable patients, Robert Iwanicki, Special Agent in Charge of the FDA Office of Criminal Investigations, Los Angeles Field Office, also noted.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

©2025 Cox Media Group