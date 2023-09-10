Seattle Center hosts 15th annual Live Aloha Hawaiian Festival

SEATTLE — The Armory at Seattle Center is hosting the 15th Annual Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival on Sunday to celebrate Hawaiian culture, arts, and history.

The free family-oriented event gives people the opportunity to experience Hawaii while supporting relief efforts for those affected by the Maui wildfires.

The event aims to create a “home” away from home by putting on performances, hosting local Hawaiian food vendors, and providing educational workshops for children.

“The goal of our One Seattle vision is to unite the various communities across the city, recognizing that our diversity makes us stronger,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. “The Live Aloha Cultural Festival gives Seattleites the chance to celebrate the rich culture of our neighbors across the Pacific and also provides a way to support relief efforts for the families and communities impacted by the devastating wildfires in Maui.”

Festival organizers will be accepting donations from people who wish to support Maui Fire relief efforts.

More information about the event is available at seattlecenter.com and seattlelivealohafestival.com.

The festival began at 11 a.m. and will continue until 7 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.





