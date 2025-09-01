Seattle CBP seizes more than 11,000 fake Labubu dolls worth over $500,000

Seattle U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 11,000 counterfeit Labubu dolls with an estimated retail value of more than half a million dollars, the agency announced.

Officials said officers in Seattle intercepted 11,134 of the fake toys, which were valued at $513,937.76.

The dolls are imitations of the popular collectible figure known as Labubu, created by Hong Kong–based artist Kasing Lung and produced by Pop Mart.

The seizure was highlighted in social media posts from CBP, which noted the unusual nature of the shipment.

One message read: “LabuWHO? @cbp officers in Seattle, WA seized 11,134 counterfeit LABUBU dolls valued at $513,937.76. Excellent work by our diligent and meticulous CBPOs! P.S. we’re still on the lookout for the one and only 24K GOLD Labubu.”

Fake Labubus are not welcome in America. Thanks for the good catch Seattle!https://t.co/k0PeKroUwc — CBP (@CBP) August 31, 2025

CBP did not provide details about the origin of the dolls or whether any arrests were made.

The agency routinely seizes counterfeit goods, which it says threaten consumer safety, damage brand reputations, and cost the U.S. economy billions of dollars annually.

The intercepted dolls will not be released into commerce, and CBP said it continues to target shipments that violate intellectual property rights.

