Seattle braces for near 90-degree weekend, heat advisory issued

Seattle’s summer heat is expected to return this weekend, with multiple days forecasted to be above 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees across Western Washington, and the NWS has issued a Heat Advisory between Aug. 22 and Aug. 26.

Plenty of sunshine and clear skies are on schedule for Friday, with a high of 86 degrees and a cloudless night sky offering a comfortable 63-degree low.

Saturday will be the peak of the heat for this weekend in Seattle, and temperatures are expected to reach as high as 89 degrees. A partly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 65 degrees is also forecasted.

On Sunday, the NWS predicted a high of 88 degrees and mostly sunny. At night, the temperatures will hover around 65 degrees with mostly clear visibility.

Temperatures are expected to remain above 85 degrees through the weekend and into next week. Monday through Wednesday are all forecasted to reach at least 85 degrees. A small amount of relief is on the horizon, with Thursday’s temperature predicted to be slightly lower, with a high of 82 degrees as the heat wave begins to subside.

After Thursday, Seattle will get some much-needed relief. Temperatures fall below 80 degrees throughout the end of next week into September. Temperatures will average approximately 76 degrees through September 1, and fall even lower by September 3 with a high of 71 degrees.

The last 8 p.m. sunset is scheduled for August 26, which will provide more time for temperatures to cool overnight. Temperatures will drop into the 50-60 degree range during this time.

Washington’s Heat Advisory is in effect

A Heat Advisory will be in place from 11 a.m. Friday up until 5 a.m. Tuesday. High temperatures will affect portions of the northwest and west-central Washington.

“Hot conditions with high temperatures ranging from the mid-80s to 90s expected, and low temperatures mostly in the 60s. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness,” the NWS notice stated.

NWS noted that elevated temperatures will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illness for people sensitive to heat. The advisory also mentioned that people without air conditioning or adequate hydration are also at risk of heat-related illnesses.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS stated. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

Those without air conditioning can open windows and use fans to bring cooler air inside for greater relief from the heat.

