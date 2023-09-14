Seattle bakery sells Beyoncé-themed cupcakes

SEATTLE, Wash. — Trophy Cupcakes is selling specialty Beyoncé cupcakes at their Seattle shops.

The cupcakes are made with silver buttercream, silver sprinkles and silver-leaf chocolate bark. They are topped with a real miniature disco ball.

The sweet treats aren’t expected to last long, as the cupcakes at the Queen Anne location lasted only an hour.

If you’re getting deja vu, that’s because the same store also had a special Taylor Swift cupcakes during her Seattle eras tour concert.

Beyoncé performs at Lumen Field on Thursday night as part of her Renaissance Tour.





