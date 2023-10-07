Seattle Aquarium to host marine-themed drag show on Queer community day

SEATTLE — Seattle Aquarium is asking the public to “slay the bay” with them during a marine-themed drag show at the Seattle Aquarium on Queer Community Day.

The event is scheduled for October 15.

The aquarium asks that you bring cash tips to support local drag artists.

You can get your tickets on the Seattle Aquarium website.

