Seattle Aquarium to host 21+ Halloween event with proceeds to marine conservation

SEATTLE — The Seattle Aquarium is hosting a 21+ Halloween event on October 26 from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

“Put on your coolest costume and head down to our Halloween bash! Adults will take over the entire Seattle Aquarium,” said the aquarium’s website.

Ticket purchases will help support animal care and mariner conservation work.

The event will have “spine-tingling activities” like identifying which animals have the deadliest venom, seeing how brightly different marine animals glow, and orca skeletons.

DJs Wax Witch and Repo Man will also be there. Along with live music from The Nags.

You can purchase tickets here.





