Seattle Aquarium celebrates Sea Otter Awareness Week

SEATTLE — The Seattle Aquarium kicked off Sea Otter Awareness Week by sharing about the two otters it cares for.

Mishka joined the aquarium in January 2015 after she was caught in a fishing net as a pup. She was rescued and rehabilitated by the Alaska SeaLife Center and was “deemed non-releasable,” said the aquarium.

Mishka (Seattle Aquarium)

Sekiu was born at the Seattle Aquarium in January 2012 to mother Aniak and father Adaa.

“When she’s not playing with enrichment toys, Sekiu loves Dungeness crab and can devour one in minutes!” said the aquarium.

Sekiu (Seattle Aquarium)

You can tell the two apart by their fur.

“Sekiu has lighter fur on her face while Mishka has darker fur. Try to identify them next time you stop by!” said the aquarium.

