Search underway in Seattle for missing man with ongoing medical issues

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Person Alert for a man with ongoing medical issues who disappeared Monday.

Troopers say 34-year-old Isaah Reevis was last seen around 10:30 a.m. boarding a bus off Davis Avenue South in Seattle.

He was heading to the Health Board Clinic on 12th Avenue South—but never made it home.

Reevis was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pants.

He has black hair and brown eyes and is about 5′11 tall.

If you see him or know where he might be, call 911.

Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) Reevis - Seattle, WA





