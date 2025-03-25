Local

Search underway in Seattle for missing man with ongoing medical issues

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Isaah Reevis
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Person Alert for a man with ongoing medical issues who disappeared Monday.

Troopers say 34-year-old Isaah Reevis was last seen around 10:30 a.m. boarding a bus off Davis Avenue South in Seattle.

He was heading to the Health Board Clinic on 12th Avenue South—but never made it home.

Reevis was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pants.

He has black hair and brown eyes and is about 5′11 tall.

If you see him or know where he might be, call 911.


