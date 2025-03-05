Search underway for pair accused of robbing Marysville bus driver with knife

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two people accused of robbing a bus driver with a knife and smacking him with an umbrella.

It happened Feb. 26 just after 7 p.m. in Marysville.

Deputies say the pair got onto the bus at Alder Avenue and Grove Street and demanded money from the driver.

Both suspects got away.

Pictures show one of the suspects was wearing a dark-colored Seahawks zip-up and black shorts. The other appears to have been wearing gray sweats and a cream-colored hoodie.

If you recognize either person in the photos, you’re asked to contact Deputy Schrader at Maxwell.Schrader@snoco.org and reference case #25-25681.









