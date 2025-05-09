Search underway for Federal Way man with dementia

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Have you seen Roger Reaney?

The Washington State Patrol and Federal Way Police Department are asking the public to keep an eye out for him.

They say the 78-year-old has dementia, doesn’t have his medication with him, and may have trouble getting home without help.

He was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday, leaving his home on 54th Avenue in Federal Way.

He was driving a 2011 blue Toyota Prius with license plate AGD4543.

Roger was last seen wearing a plaid button-up shirt and blue jeans.

If you see him, call 911.

Silver Alert - Reaney - Federal Way, WA pic.twitter.com/2DVijyK0Oe — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) May 9, 2025

