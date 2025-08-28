Search underway for driver who hit dog in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — There’s a search happening for a person who hit a dog with their car and kept going.

It happened in Marysville around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

A woman told KIRO 7 News that the driver hit her dog and just missed her dad while they were out on a walk.

Police say the driver was in an older blue four-door sedan.

The dog’s owner says it happened at a four-way stop at 47th and 80th streets.

Her dad was in the crosswalk when she says the driver ran over the dog. Her dad was able to jump out of the way.

The dog survived, but the owner says they’re now working to save the leg.

“The specialists say her only options are an expensive reconstructive surgery or, as a last resort, amputation. We desperately want to save her leg, but the cost is far beyond our budget,” the owner shared in an online fundraiser.

If you’d like to help, click here.

If you know something that may help catch the driver, call Marysville police.

©2025 Cox Media Group