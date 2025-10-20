7 children kidnapped in Sequim found safe, parents taken into custody

SEQUIM, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office says 7 children who were kidnapped Sunday were found safe.

The children were found around 5 a.m. on Monday by deputies in Kitsap County.

The parents were taken into custody.

“Thank you to everyone who shared the information and helped bring these children home safely. Your vigilance made a difference,” the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office shared online.

__________________

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding seven missing children – who are believed to be in danger.

Their parents— Nicholas Well and Rosario Lopez-Castro— are persons of interest in the case.

Deputies say someone stabbed the person who had custody of the children and took off in a car with them.

The victim was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, and their car has been listed as stolen.

It all started around 8:30 p.m. on Carlsborg Road in Sequim.

Deputies say the children were in a 1999 dark blue Lexus sedan with license plate CDR2105.

Someone stabbed the driver and threw them from the vehicle.

The children, who are between six months old and 9 years old, were still inside.

If anyone sees the Lexus sedan or a red Dodge Durango – which is associated with the children’s parents, call 911 right away.

