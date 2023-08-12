Search and rescue saves climbers stranded on Mt. Stuart cliff face

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — A search and rescue team from the Naval Air Station on Whidbey Island airlifted a climbing team off of the Mt. Stuart cliff face on Thursday.

After getting reports of a climber suffering from intense chest pains on a cliff ledge 8,400 feet up Mt. Stuart, the first responders arrived just before 10 p.m. The team was able to find the climbing party after they had activated their emergency strobe lights.

The climbers were clinging to a small ledge next to spires running along the steep north face of the mountain. The rescue team lifted the climbers into the helicopter with a rope before taking them to Harborview Medical Center.

The Whidbey Island Naval Air Station Search and Rescue team has completed 25 missions this year which includes four searches and 20 rescues.





