SILVERDALE, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 73-year-old who was last seen at a Silverdale living center.

Donald Fraser was last seen around 3 a.m. on May 27 at The Ridge facility on Tower View Circle.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.

