Search on for missing Indigenous boater who didn’t return from Saturday fishing trip

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are looking for a boater who’s been missing since he left the Muckleshoot Tribal Boat launch on the Duwamish River Saturday.

The man, known as Albert, went out on a fishing boat that left from the launch at 121 South River Street and did not return.

He is described as Indigenous, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a gray beard. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

He was last seen at the boat launch at 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 911.

©2023 Cox Media Group