Search is on for men who allegedly stole $4000 worth of laptops in Olympia

By KIRO 7 News Staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Olympia Police Department is asking the public for help after they say two men stole laptops at the Capital Best Buy.

The pictured suspects are accused of stealing around $4,000 worth of electronics and assaulting an employee.

If you know either of the suspects, police ask that you call (360) 704-2740.

