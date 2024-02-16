Search is on for men who allegedly stole $4000 worth of laptops in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Olympia Police Department is asking the public for help after they say two men stole laptops at the Capital Best Buy.

The pictured suspects are accused of stealing around $4,000 worth of electronics and assaulting an employee.

If you know either of the suspects, police ask that you call (360) 704-2740.

⚠️Pictured suspects assaulted a staff member after stealing $4000 worth of laptops at the Best Buy at Capital Mall (OPD Case #: 2024-1013).



If you know the identity of either suspect, please contact the non-emergency line at (360) 704-2740 & reference OPD Case #: 2024-1013 pic.twitter.com/oNnoRONPQQ — Olympia Police Dept. (@OlyPD) February 16, 2024

