Search for Green Lake swimmer in distress turns to recovery operation

SEATTLE — Crews are working to recover a missing swimmer at Green Lake near Duck Island.

Seattle Fire Department crews initially responded to reports of a person in the water “in distress” at Stone Avenue North and West Green Lake Drive North, near Green Lake’s public theater.

The person was last seen hanging onto a log about 100 feet offshore of the dock. A team of SFD rescue divers dove in and searched the area for 30 minutes but were not able to find the swimmer.

Around 2:30 p.m., they ended rescue efforts and handed over the scene to the Seattle Police Department for recovery operations.





