Search continues for missing dog that escaped after collision east of Enumclaw

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol are asking the public for help to find a dog that escaped a serious collision east of Enumclaw Saturday.

At about 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to a serious injury collision at milepost 33 on State Route 410, just east of Enumclaw.

Tina, a white female pitbull mix with a tan spot over her left eye, jumped out of one of the cars after the crash.

She was last seen running in the area but is still lost.

If you have information about her location, contact the Washington State Patrol.

©2023 Cox Media Group