Seahawks star Geno Smith to host ‘Seattle All-Star Classic’ celebrity softball game

TACOMA, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks star Geno Smith will be hosting the 2nd annual ‘Seattle All-Star Classic’ celebrity softball game, announced the Tacoma Rainiers.

The game will take place on June 24 at Cheney Stadium. Guests will be able to watch athletes and local celebrities compete on the field. There will also be vendor booths, a children’s play area, a beer and wine garden, and private suites for private and corporate parties.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. and the home run derby will start at 2 p.m., with the game after.

Go here to purchase tickets.





