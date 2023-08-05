Seahawks running back group takes another hit as rookie Kenny McIntosh sprains knee

SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenny McIntosh suffered a sprained knee in the team’s mock game on Friday night, another hit to a position group thinned by injuries early in training camp.

McIntosh was injured when he was pulled down awkwardly early in the second half of the scrimmage. He walked off the field on his own before being taken into an examination tent by the team’s medical staff.

McIntosh emerged after several minutes and later had a large wrap placed around his left knee. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said he didn’t know about the severity of the injury.

McIntosh was one of two injuries sustained during the scrimmage. Undrafted rookie defensive back Andrew Whitaker from Division III Washington University left on a cart with a knee injury after getting hurt during a punt.

“We’ll see how those guys come out of their tests and all. We’ll check them out tomorrow,” Carroll said.

McIntosh is the bigger worry because of depth concerns.

Starter Ken Walker III has been slowed the past week by a groin injury and Seattle has no intention of rushing him back before the start of the regular season. Rookie second round pick Zach Charbonnet missed a handful of days of practice with a shoulder injury, but returned to practice on Thursday. Even veteran Deejay Dallas is a little banged up with a sore ankle, Carroll said.

“We have a bunch of guys on the roster right now. Fortunately, it’s not too much of a burden yet,” Carroll said. “Charbonnet is coming back. He’s fine, so we’re excited to see that. (Walker) he’s not going to be out for a long time.”

McIntosh, a seventh-round pick out of Georgia, flashed for Seattle both in the offseason program and in the early days of training camp as the injuries created more opportunity for him to work with the starters. McIntosh seemed to be working into a role as a possible third-down back for Seattle early in the season because of his ability as a pass catcher and was likely to get a significant amount of work in the preseason opener against Minnesota next Thursday.

Earlier this week, Carroll called McIntosh one of the highlights of camp.

“I want to take advantage of each and every opportunity I get to go out there and show the coaches my capabilities,” McIntosh said earlier this week. “I want to show them that I’m smart enough and physical enough to get the job done.”

