Seafair pirate asks public for help after crewmember stolen from front yard

ANDERSON ISLAND, Wash. — An Anderson Island man is reaching out to the public for help after his pirate statue was stolen from his front yard.

Doug “Barnacle” Kuehne has been an active Seafair pirate for 20 years.

Doug was raising funds for Friendship Adventures when the statue was stolen.

The group is a nonprofit organization currently working to help developmentally disabled adults celebrate the holidays.

Although the loss is frustrating, Doug is convinced his crew member didn’t get far.

“I mean, it’s a small island, they can’t imagine that it went too far,” said Doug





