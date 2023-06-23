Sea-Tac warns Friday could be busiest day the airport has ever seen

SEATAC, Wash. — Heads up travelers! Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is warning that Friday, June 23 could end up being the busiest day the airport has ever seen.

According to a Tweet sent out Thursday, Sea-Tac projects roughly 196,000 people will move through the airport on Friday, including nearly 73,000 outbound travelers expected to go through security checkpoints.

In a statement to KIRO 7, Sea-Tac further clarified that summer travel is to blame.

“It’s all about summer vacation,” SEA Senior Relations Manager Perry Cooper said. “As soon as schools are out we see the rush of traffic step up.”

With Tacoma schools getting out this week and Seattle schools out next week, “that starts our busiest time of the year” between June and August, he added.

Yep, we’re busy. More than ever! Projections show 6/23 will be the busiest day ever at SEA. 😱 72,655 outbound travelers are expected to go thru checkpoints, or about 196,000 overall thru the airport. Be prepared❗️Arrive early❗️ Check our travel tips ➡️ https://t.co/vM0ElmEsxs pic.twitter.com/naIH2fAtMc — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) June 22, 2023

For reference, Sea-Tac saw over 170,000 travelers on its busiest day over Memorial Day weekend this year. An estimated 162,000 passengers flew in and out of the airport on the busiest day of the Christmas travel season in 2022.

If you’re headed to Sea-Tac on Friday, the airport is urging travelers to reserve a spot in the TSA security line with the SEA Spot Saver app. The app also provides live updates on wait times at security checkpoints.

Trusted traveler programs like TSA PreCheck and CLEAR are cited as other alternatives for anyone looking to skip the lines.

Historically, the airport’s busiest times are between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Travelers are advised to show up at least two hours before their flight time for domestic flights, and three hours if they’re flying internationally.









