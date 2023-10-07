Sea-Tac TSA finds 5 guns, 2 replicas in one week

SEATAC, Wash. — TSA found five guns and two replicas last week at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport security checkpoints.

It said the last two were found Friday morning in carry-on bags during routine screening. Those travelers could face fines of up to $15,000.

In addition, two replica guns were found this week, including a paintball gun. Those are also not allowed in carry-on luggage.

“It is disappointing that travelers continue to ignore the rules for traveling with firearms on a plane. I can’t state this more clearly, stop bringing firearms to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage,” said TSA’s Federal Security Director for Washington Greg Hawko. “The simplest way to avoid bringing a firearm to the airport is to ensure that you unpack your travel bag completely before you pack it for your airline trip. That will ensure you know the contents of your bag prior to departing home. If you follow this advice, it will save you contact with law enforcement and having to pay a civil penalty to the government.”

TSA has kept tabs on firearms found at SEA since 2018:

2018 - 81 firearms were found.

2019 - 68 firearms were found.

2021 - 99 firearms were found.

2022 - 113 firearms were found.

2023, as of October 6 - 95 firearms were found.

For more information on traveling with guns, go here.

