Sea-Tac Airport gets new direct route to this popular overseas destination

Alaska Airlines is launching nonstop service between Seattle and Seoul, South Korea this fall, expanding its international footprint in time for one of South Korea’s most significant holidays. It’s part of a larger strategy to leverage its Hawaiian Airlines partnership to service additional international destinations.

The new route from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Incheon International Airport begins Sept. 12, the airline announced Tuesday. The launch aligns with Chuseok—Korea’s harvest festival, often compared to Thanksgiving—which takes place October 6.

Seattle to Seoul five days a week

Flights in the long-haul, widebody Airbus A330-200 from Seattle to Seoul will operate five days a week, departing Wednesdays through Sundays at 3:25 p.m. and arriving in South Korea at 6:50 p.m. local time the following day. Return flights will leave Incheon at 8:50 p.m. and land at Sea-Tac at 3 p.m., operating Mondays and Thursdays through Sundays.

The new service is part of Alaska Airlines’ broader international expansion strategy. The company plans to serve at least 12 nonstop international destinations, including Tokyo Narita. Daily flights between Seattle and Tokyo Narita begin on May 12.

