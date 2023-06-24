Sea-Tac Airport contractor finds kid’s painting in wall from 1992

SEATAC, Wash. — A contractor found a kid’s painting in a wall at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport while doing construction at the D Concourse.

SEA tweeted a picture of the painting on Thursday.

The painting shows the airport with planes, the parking garage, and the building with windows looking inside. Writing on the picture says it was created by second and third-grade students at McMicken Heights on February 14, 1992. The teacher at the time was Mrs. Hashimoto and the principal was Mr. Wetzel.

SEA asked for help finding who drew the picture and received a few replies who claim to be past students.

Oh my goodness that was me and my friends!!! Can’t believe it was found! Was so long ago haha!! — joehel Yusmah (@JoehelYusmah2) June 23, 2023

