Sea lion pup makes public debut

TACOMA, Wash. — Guests to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium can now see Pepper, the California sea lion born June 6.

The sea lion pup is now in the Rocky Shores seal and sea lion habitat, the zoo announced in a release Tuesday.

“Pepper made her public debut this morning and is fitting right in,” said Curator Jen DeGroot. “In recent weeks, she was gradually introduced to the other seals and sea lions behind the scenes, and they’ve all gotten along beautifully.”

The zoo says at two months old; Pepper now weighs 31 pounds. Her mother, Eloise, weighs around 160 pounds.

Eloise has been teaching Pepper how to swim, a skill sea lion pups are not born with.

“Pepper has been a keen observer of Eloise and is a fast learner,” noted DeGroot.

The zoo says Pepper will nurse for up to one year before adding new foods to her diet, such as herring, capelin, and squid.

Pepper is the first sea lion pup born at Point Defiance Zoo in its 119-year history.

©2024 Cox Media Group