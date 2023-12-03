SDOT to upgrade bus-only lanes along Rainier Avenue

SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation has announced its plan to upgrade the bus-only lanes along Rainier Avenue South in tandem with a one-mile extension of the bus-only lane that will be built in 2024.

“New treatments” include signs and rumble strips.

“We work with our partners at King County Metro to install bus-only lanes around the city so that bus service is reliable and frequent. We then observe the locations to understand if the lanes keep buses moving,” said a spokesperson.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says that bus-only lanes support public bus service while allowing drivers to access parking spaces and local businesses.

More information about the improvement plan can be found on the SDOT website.

We are piloting new bus-only lane treatments along Rainier Ave S in tandem with a one-mile extension of the bus-only... Posted by Seattle Department of Transportation on Thursday, November 30, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group