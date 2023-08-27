SDOT installing temporary bike lanes as West Seattle Low Bridge closure continues

SEATTLE — Sady Fofana is one of many wondering if West Seattle commuters will finally catch a break in 2023.

He bikes to work from West Seattle to Pike Place, taking the low bridge five days a week.

“Honestly, I had no idea the bridge was closed today, so now I’m kind of wondering how I’m going to get back over,” said Fofana.

Engineers and technical experts with the Seattle Department of Transportation have been at the Spokane Street Swing Bridge every day since problems began on Dec. 23.

Last month’s ice storm caused a power outage which intensified mechanical issues on the low bridge.

Since then, crews have replaced 500 feet of damaged powerlines. Electricians are also repairing flooded tubes underground.

SDOT initially said the bridge would be closed for at least two weeks, with a reopening date of Jan. 10 at the earliest.

Crews have made steady progress since then, according to SDOT, which plans to share an updated reopening timeline once crews complete the “mammoth task” of removing a significantly damaged 15,000-pound hydraulic turning cylinder.

“I hope it doesn’t take as long as the West Seattle bridge took,” said Fofana. “I hope it opens up within a month or two.”

While engineers continue to work to repair the damaged bridge, SDOT will have a team addressing the closure’s impact on cyclists, pedestrians and freight providers.

“We recognize this has been a challenging time for travelers, especially coming shortly after the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge closure,” said an SDOT press release. “We are committed to continually enhancing safety and realize that these adjustments are a necessary part of the response to this bridge closure.”

Temporary bike lanes are expected to be in place in sections of West Marginal Way Southwest and First Avenue South by Wednesday evening.

SDOT is also working with King County Metro to allow temporary free rides on buses and the West Seattle Water Taxi during the remainder of the low bridge closure.

