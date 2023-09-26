SDOT announces week-long total closure of West Seattle low bridge

The Seattle Department of Transportation has announced a week-long closure of the Spokane Street Swing Bridge -- the West Seattle low bridge -- as part of a comprehensive repair and maintenance effort.

The bridge will be closed from Oct. 7 to Oct. 15 for crews to reinstall a turn cylinder removed last winter for refurbishment.

There will be no access to people driving, walking, or biking during the work.

Travelers can still drive across the high bridge or take the bus.

Credits can also be obtained to ride the West Seattle Water Taxi. Information on how to access those credits can be found here.

Built in 1991, the bridge opens for boats around 1,500 times a year.

