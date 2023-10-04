SDOT to add paid parking on pair of busy Capitol Hill streets

SEATTLE — If you work or visit businesses in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, expect to start paying for parking along two busy streets.

Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is installing two-hour parking stations along 15th Ave East, from East Denny Way to East Mercer Street. The pay stations will go up on the west side of 16th Ave East, also from East Denny and East Thomas Street.

The initial rates for those meters will be:

Mornings (8-11 a.m.): $.50/hour

Afternoons and evenings (11 a.m.-8 p.m.): $2/hour

Sundays will be free

A recent parking study and feedback to SDOT from local businesses said that paid parking is needed in the busy corridor to make more parking available for customers. This is designed to increase parking turnover and space availability.

The parking meters will also alleviate traffic congestion caused by people looking for free on-street parking.

Along with the meters, SDOT will also install new load zones and disabled parking spaces in the area.

Look to start paying for parking in that area by the end of October.

