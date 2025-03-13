Local

Two high school students hurt on school bus involved in crash in Mason County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Mason County crash
By KIRO 7 News Staff

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says two cars crashed into a school bus with students onboard in Mason County.

It happened Thursday afternoon on State Route 3 at Johns Prairie Road.

According to the Washington State Patrol, two high school aged students were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers say parents are staging at the nearby Shell Gas Station to pick up the students when safe to do so.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read