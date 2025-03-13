Two high school students hurt on school bus involved in crash in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says two cars crashed into a school bus with students onboard in Mason County.

It happened Thursday afternoon on State Route 3 at Johns Prairie Road.

According to the Washington State Patrol, two high school aged students were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers say parents are staging at the nearby Shell Gas Station to pick up the students when safe to do so.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

🚨#MasonCounty: SR 3 at Johns Prairie Rd is fully blocked for a 2 car/school bus minor injury collision. There were children on the bus and aid is on scene.



Please use alternate routes as we investigate. pic.twitter.com/dGOWew7Q45 — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) March 13, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group