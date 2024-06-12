Scammers impersonating police in Lynnwood, Olympia through phone calls

Scammers have reportedly been impersonating police in Lynnwood and Olympia.

Both cities’ police departments are now warning the public about fraudulent phone calls.

(THREAD) We've been made aware of a phone scam circulating of a caller(s) impersonating the Lynnwood Police Department, with the caller ID coming up as "Lynnwood Police Department" on phones. The scammer will say there's a warrant for your arrest and to pay them. pic.twitter.com/5JQLJkMFCr — Lynnwood Police (@LynnwoodPD) June 10, 2024

“Please be vigilant of these calls,” Lynnwood Police wrote on X. “We will never call you demanding money over the phone or attempt to meet up with you to receive payment. If you ever receive a call similar to this, please hang up immediately.”

Your phone may show a caller ID that looks legitimate, according to both police agencies, but the calls quickly turn once they begin demanding money or even threatening arrest.

If anyone gets a call like this, you are advised to hang up and call your local police department.

We have received lots of reports of scammers calling claiming to be police officers, demanding payment for warrants. Officers will NEVER call you and ask for money.



Beware of phone scammers & don't be afraid to hang up!!



More info on gift card scams: https://t.co/VpYOvg7a7P pic.twitter.com/8HsebaW4pU — Olympia Police Dept. (@OlyPD) December 21, 2023

“We have received lots of reports of scammers calling claiming to be police officers, demanding payment for warrants,” the Olympia Police Department wrote on X. “Officers will never call you and ask for money.”

Lynnwood and Olympia police are just the latest in a series of law enforcement agencies to be targeted. Last month, sheriff’s offices in Kitsap and King Counties warned the public about the scam impacting their residents.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

