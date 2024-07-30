Scammers are impersonating Kirkland Police

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kirkland Police (KPD) are warning residents that scammers are impersonating officers over the phone and demanding payment for fake outstanding fines.

Although this scam is on the rise in Kirkland, police said this is not a new scam.

The scam works by perpetrators passing themselves off as KPD officers warning residents about citations and demanding payment over the phone.

In some instances, the scammers are asking potential victims to come by the police station and pay in cash but to call a specific number when they arrive.

KPD said there are currently no reports that any residents have fallen victim to the scam, although five reports have been made to police.

Police remind residents that the department never requests cash, credit card information, or gift cards for any reason.

Residents are urged to report fraudulent behavior, by filing an online police report, call KPD’s non-emergency line at (425) 577-5656 or visit the Kirkland Police Department in person at 11750 NE 118th Street in Kirkland.

