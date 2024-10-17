Scam Alert: Chelan County Sheriff’s Office warns about fake calls

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is warning its residents that scammers are making calls pretending to be Captain Moody.

Deputies have answered calls from residents about the scam and say that a victim has already been scammed of $23,750.

The sheriff’s office says that they will never call residents to collect money, request funds through gift cards, or ask them to lie to their bank.

Residents who get any of these types of calls are recommended they hang up and not give up personal information no matter who they say they are.

Residents are asked to report any fraud at: https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/

©2024 Cox Media Group