Same man believed to be responsible for string of Renton robberies

RENTON, Wash. — A string of robberies over the last few months in Renton are believed to been done by the same man.

Renton Police said the same convenience business has been robbed about five times, though there have been six or more robberies at other locations in the city.

The man usually enters the business and demands cash from the register. Sometimes he even barges behind the counter and pushes the clerk toward the register.

Police said it doesn’t appear that the man has a weapon.

No customers have been inside the businesses when the robberies have happened, which police say indicates that he may be watching customer traffic into the store from nearby.

The man is described as Black, 40 to 50 years old, 250 pounds and about 5 feet, 6 inches tall to 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was wearing a blue or black face mask and may have had scruffy facial hair.

His car may be a 2011 to 2014 Dodge Charger with possible damage to the left rear passenger door.

If you recognize the man or the car, you’re asked to email Renton Police Det. Edwards at cedwards@rentonwa.gov.

