Salish Lodge and Spa getting festive with tree lighting, Santa visits

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The Salish Lodge and Spa in Snoqualmie is getting into the holiday spirit.

On Sunday, December 3 there will be a tree lighting and every Sunday in December will have Santa visits.

The festivities on December 3 will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with the tree lighting at 6 p.m.

“Enjoy the magical tree lighting ceremony as well as hot chocolate, cider and cookies, Dicken’s Carolers, kid’s activities, and more! Santa will be on-site for a photo op and to hear what is on your wish list this year. We look forward to sharing this time-honored tradition with you,” says the Salish Lodge and Spa’s website.

Santa visits will be in the dining room for brunch from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Sunday until December 24.

“Let the magic of Santa’s visits transport you to a world where dreams and wishes intertwine. Indulge in delectable brunch delights in The Dining Room, where Pacific Northwest beauty harmonizes with the joy of the season. Join us for an unforgettable holiday season experience,” says the Lodge’s website.

You can book a table here.

