Sailor from Tacoma who died in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried at Tahoma National Cemetery

TACOMA - — A sailor with local ties, who died during the 1941 attack at Pearl Harbor, will finally be laid to rest on September 11.

Seaman 1st Class Ralph Keil was born in Prairie Home, Missouri, and raised in Tacoma, Washington.

According to the Navy Office of Community Outreach, Keil died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack.

Keil enlisted in the Navy on March 12, 1940, in Seattle.

According to the Navy, a Seaman’s duties included performing ordinary deck duties in connection with the upkeep and operations of the ship, such as painting, cleaning, and polishing the ship’s brightwork; the collection and disposal of garbage; maintenance and repair of various types of equipment.

Keil also handled ropes and wires; stored and secured items; assisted with the movement of cargo on and off the ship. He stood watches as a lookout, telephone talker, messenger, or similar duties.

The Navy says he was also a member of a gun crew in combat.

During his service, he received the following awards and decorations:

Purple Heart Medal

Combat Action Ribbon

Good Conduct Medal

American Defense Service Medal (Fleet Clasp)

Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal (with Bronze Star)

American Campaign Medal

World War II Victory Medal

Keil will be buried in the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent on September 11, at 1:30 p.m.

