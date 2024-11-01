Rubber bullets fired, suspect leaps from building in Tacoma police encounter

Tacoma Police Community Liaison Officers were nearby when they heard gunshots on October 23, close enough to smell the lingering gunpowder.

Officers immediately moved in to secure the area near the 900 block of North 2nd Street, Tacoma, WA 98403, quickly discovering that the shots had been fired from a shotgun loaded with rubber bullets.

While officers worked to contain the scene, a suspect unexpectedly jumped from the second story of a nearby building.

Police soon secured the area without further incident, and no injuries were reported.





