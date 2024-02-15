Rollover collision blocks multiple lanes of eastbound I-90 on Mercer Island

Morning commuters traveling on eastbound Interstate 90 were backed up for miles after a rollover collision Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m. medics from Eastside Fire & Rescue and the Bellevue Fire Department responded to the crash near the 7800 block of eastbound I-90.

The multi-car collision blocked several lanes of traffic.

Two people were transported to a hospital for their injuries.

EF&R and Bellevue Fire crews are responding to a multi-vehicle collision on EB 90 near the 7800 blk. Lane closures. Two patients transported to area hospitals pic.twitter.com/625Ih9qPVp — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) February 15, 2024

