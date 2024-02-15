Local

Rollover collision blocks multiple lanes of eastbound I-90 on Mercer Island

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Morning commuters traveling on eastbound Interstate 90 were backed up for miles after a rollover collision Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m. medics from Eastside Fire & Rescue and the Bellevue Fire Department responded to the crash near the 7800 block of eastbound I-90.

The multi-car collision blocked several lanes of traffic.

Two people were transported to a hospital for their injuries.

