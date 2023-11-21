Rolling Stones announce new tour with stop at Lumen Field next spring

SEATTLE — The Rolling Stones are hitting the road for a 16-city tour, including a stop in Seattle next year.

The legendary rockers will play Lumen Field on May 15, 2024, in support of their new album, “Hackney Diamonds,” the band’s first studio album of original material in 18 years.

Fans can expect to experience the Stones’ most popular hits as well as new tracks from their latest release.

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

The Rolling Stones have sold over 250 million albums worldwide.

