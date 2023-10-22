Local

Roads closed near Bellevue Square for Middle East protest

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Bellevue police have closed several roads for a protest concerning the Middle East on Sunday afternoon, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

At about 3:30 p.m., police said the planned protest would be at Bellevue Downtown Park, but has since spilled into the streets and sidewalks.

By 4:15 p.m., officers closed southbound Bellevue Way, between Northeast 8th and Northeast 4th., with the crowd moving north.

On Saturday, a protest blocked traffic in Seattle for several hours.

