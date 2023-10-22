Roads closed near Bellevue Square for Middle East protest

Bellevue police have closed several roads for a protest concerning the Middle East on Sunday afternoon, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

At about 3:30 p.m., police said the planned protest would be at Bellevue Downtown Park, but has since spilled into the streets and sidewalks.

HAPPENING NOW be prepared for potential traffic impacts in downtown Bellevue due to a demonstration. Roads may be affected:

Bellevue Way

Main Street

100th Ave

NE 4th St pic.twitter.com/2pOthEJgmP — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) October 22, 2023

By 4:15 p.m., officers closed southbound Bellevue Way, between Northeast 8th and Northeast 4th., with the crowd moving north.

Current view of NE 4 / Bellevue Way. Expect traffic impacts. pic.twitter.com/APNrouEsvM — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) October 22, 2023

On Saturday, a protest blocked traffic in Seattle for several hours.

