Local

Road closed in Snoqualmie after tree falls on powerline

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Road closed in Snoqualmie after tree falls on powerline

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A tree has fallen on a powerline in Snoqualmie, snarling traffic as crews work to clear the scene.

At about 2:45 p.m., King County Road Services sent an alert that a tree had fallen onto Southeast Reinig Road, between Southeast 81st Street and Southeast 79th Street.

Powerlines were brought down with the tree and crews with Puget Sound Energy are working to remove it from the roadway.

At this time, crews do not know when the road will be reopened.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read