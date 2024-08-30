Rivalry ‘Fish Bowl’ game between Gig Harbor, Peninsula moved to a new venue

GIG HARBOR - — It’s a tradition that dates back almost half a century: For the last 45 years, Gig Harbor High School and Peninsula High School have gathered on the gridiron to battle it out in the Fish Bowl.

This year—the Tides and Seahawks will face off across the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

The Peninsula School District announced it’s moving the matchup from Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, where it’s always been played, to Mt. Tahoma Stadium.

“We are thrilled to continue this beloved tradition in a new venue that will better accommodate our passionate fans,” said Superintendent Krestin Bahr in a news release.

“Our goal is to ensure a safe and memorable experience for all.”

The decision comes one year after the rivalry game turned violent.

After the 2023 Fish Bowl, KIRO 7 reported that a late hit, a body slam, and a punch landed Gig Harbor’s quarterback in the hospital with a broken jaw and displaced teeth.

In a news release, Peninsula School District attributed the move to the teams’ growing fanbase.

“The popularity of the Fish Bowl has outgrown Roy Anderson Field, and we want to honor this important tradition in a facility that allows our whole community to participate,” Bahr said.

Mount Tahoma Stadium has the capacity to seat 5,000 compared to the 2,000 seats available at Roy Anderson Field.

The district says having a larger venue prevents them from having to limit ticket sales.

Mount Tahoma’s stadium is also covered on both sides, something that Roy Anderson lacks.

Game details:

Date: September 7

Gates: Open at 12:30 p.m.

Kick-off: 2 p.m.

Parking: PHS fans on S. Verde Street, GHHS fans on 74th St, with overflow parking available.

Tickets: Pre-sale will be available on Purple Pass starting next week. Onsite tickets will be available on the day of. Adult tickets are $8. Seniors, military, and students without ASB card tickets are $5. Preschool students and students with ASB cards are free.

Rules:

No tailgating is allowed.

Bags larger than 5.5″ x 4″ will not be permitted.

Middle school students must be accompanied by an adult.

Security will be present, and attendees are encouraged to leave valuables at home.

No open containers.

No outside food or drink.

No pets except for service animals.

There will be no tolerance for drugs, alcohol, or weapons.

No artificial noisemakers.

No full face paint, full face masks, hand-held signs, whiteboards, sticks, balls, frisbees, anything that discharges powder or smoke, or newspapers.

Shirts and shoes required.

Unable to attend?

The game will be broadcast live on KGHP and streamed online through NFHS (a subscription fee applies).





©2024 Cox Media Group