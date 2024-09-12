Reward offered after dozens of fish carcasses dumped near Washougal River

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information about sturgeon and salmon illegally harvested and then dumped near the Washougal River in Clark County.

The carcasses of three filleted sturgeon and about two dozen tule Chinook salmon were discarded about five miles up the river last week, according to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police.

Police said the fish were dumped sometime on or before Thursday, Sept. 5 when they were reported to officers.

The fish were found in some blackberry bushes, and all but two of the salmon appeared to have been filleted.

In addition, a dozen black plastic bags filled with yard waste were found a bit downstream of the fish pile, and a bit upstream, a lone tire.

Officers combed the area but found no evidence as to who may have dumped the carcasses. Police don’t yet know where the fish came from.

CCA Washington -- the Coastal Conservation Association -- is providing a reward of $1,000 for information leading to convictions in the case.

If you have information that could help solve the case, you’re asked to contact the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife at 1-877-933-9847, email reportpoaching@dfw.wa.gov, or send a text tip to 847411 (TIP411) by entering WDFWTIP, followed by a space, and then entering your report.

You can also fill out the online reporting form at this link.

Tips can be left anonymously.

If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you may also be eligible for a reward of up to $500 from WDFW.

