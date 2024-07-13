Residents warned of toxic smoke during recycling plant fire in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue crews battled a large debris fire at a recycling plant in the 5300 block of Canyon Road in Puyallup on Friday afternoon.

Authorities asked residents to avoid the area due to toxic smoke and partially blocked roads.

The fire, which broke out at about 2 p.m., resulted in significant smoke that firefighters said posed severe health risks.

Residents were advised to shut their windows and turn off air conditioning units that draw in outside air to prevent exposure to the toxic fumes.

Despite the large blaze, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Video courtesy Kyle Duda

